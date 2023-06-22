HIGH POINT — Glenn Aubrey Seward, 90, formerly of High Point passed away Wednesday in Mooresville.
Born Dec. 2, 1932 in Guilford County he is a son of the late Melford Carey Seward and Ola Peace Seward. Mr. Seward is a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham,Va. and attended Guilford College. He was proud of his service in the US Army Rangers and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Following his service to his country Mr. Seward enjoyed a career as a building contractor. He was a Gideon for 45 years and traveled the world distributing bibles. Mr. Seward was a member of Oak View Baptist Church and the Fred Schuermann Sunday School Class.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Seward was preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, Minor, Johnny, Paul Seward and three sisters, Rosemary Armstrong, Thelma Clark and Anne Allen.
Mr. Seward is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jennie Griffith Seward of the home, son Russell Seward and wife Julia of Mooresville and two grandchildren Matthew Glenn Seward and Brent Russell Seward. He is also survived by a sister Bonnie Cedolia of Greensboro.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point with the Reverend Steve Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to Gideons International, PO Box 5275, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
