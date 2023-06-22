HIGH POINT — Glenn Aubrey Seward, 90, formerly of High Point passed away Wednesday in Mooresville.

Born Dec. 2, 1932 in Guilford County he is a son of the late Melford Carey Seward and Ola Peace Seward. Mr. Seward is a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham,Va. and attended Guilford College. He was proud of his service in the US Army Rangers and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Following his service to his country Mr. Seward enjoyed a career as a building contractor. He was a Gideon for 45 years and traveled the world distributing bibles. Mr. Seward was a member of Oak View Baptist Church and the Fred Schuermann Sunday School Class.