GREENSBORO — Glenda Vann Long, 74, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Born on July 9, 1947 in New Bern, NC she was the daughter of the late Robert Vann Gerock and the late Bernice Parson Gerock. Glenda was an avid reader.
Glenda is survived by her son, Michael Long and wife Stephanie McClain-Long; sister, Jeannee Southern; niece, Jennifer C. Parham and husband Bradly; and great niece, Abrianna Parham.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville, NC.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
