HIGH POINT — Glenda Holder Rawley, 83, wife of Joseph Rawley, passed away on June 22, 2022.
Born in New York City, NY, she was a daughter of the late Glenn Parran Holder and Rose Howell Holder. She was a graduate of Bryn Mawr School, Baltimore, MD, The University of Colorado (B.A. Journalism), and Wake Forest University (M.A. Liberal Arts Studies).
An accomplished pianist, she studied at Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Her art business sold 17th – 19th century paintings at antiques venues across the Southeast US.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by a sister, Melinda Lamb of Asheboro; a daughter, Justin Rawley of Asheboro; a step-daughter, Evelyn Crews of Mt. Gilead; a step-son, Joseph (Jody) Rawley of Richmond, VA; nephews, Jason Goins of Asheboro, Michael Holder and Joshua Seth Bear of Eugene, OR; and four step-grandchildren, Hunter Crews of New Bern, NC, Kayleigh Crews of Kilkenny, Ireland, Rawley Crews Wyrobnik of Leon, France, and Storm Crews of Carbondale, IL.
No formal service is planned.
