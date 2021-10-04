ARCHDALE — Mr. Glen Robert Tysinger, a resident of Archdale, died Oct. 2, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Guilford County, a son of Vera Tysinger West and John R. Tysinger. As a resident of this area, Glen worked for Thomas Built Bus, where he retired after 44 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR and tinkering with his pride and joy, a 1936 Pontiac which he lovingly re-built from the frame up. He also loved just sitting in the garage watching and feeding the birds.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Evon Tysinger, of Archdale; his daughter, Heather Hayworth (Hunter); step-mother, Lois Tysinger, of Lumberton; step sister, Susan Britt (Lacey), of Lumberton; and aunts, uncles and cousins from his mom’s family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 Hwy 62 West, High Point, with Rev. Oliver Helsabeck officiating.
The visitation will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.
A special thanks to Hospice Home at High Point for making Glen’s final days comfortable.
Also, thanks to the girls at Dawn’s Restaurant on Baker Road for fixing Glen his favorite pancakes. I know he sometimes gave you girls a hard time!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.