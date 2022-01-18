HIGH POINT — Gladys Sue Washam Sarvis, age 91, died on Jan. 11, 2022. She was born in Guilford County, NC on Nov. 21, 1930 to Hubert Mason Washam and Beulah Brady Washam.
During her working career, Gladys worked as a CNA at Maryfield Nursing Home and was a sitter for home care patients. Gladys was a very thoughtful and caring person who loved taking care of people, especially her family.
Gladys is survived by her children, Brenda Parks, Ann Frasier, William Sarvis and wife Carla, Lora Soles, Elayne Landreth and Jayne Viar and husband Jamie; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her loving husband, Carl McDee Sarvis, her brother Hubert Mason Washam Jr. and son-in-law Terry Wayne Soles preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery in Gastonia, NC on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 1 .pm.
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Archdale.
Online condolences: www.advantagearchdale.com -select obituaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.