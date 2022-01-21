THOMASVILLE – Gladys Marie Slone Miller, age 93, of Thomasville, NC, passed away peacefully at her home in Thomasville on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Marie was born May 14, 1928, in Williamson, WV, to Virginia Robinette and Granville Slone.
Marie was a beloved friend to everyone who knew her. She was talented in many ways. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Reverend Floyd Miller, who served with her in the ministry for more than 50 years. Marie taught Sunday School and ministered to all ages, children through adults. She was named "Wife of the Year" for the Wesleyan Church district for four years.
Marie is survived by her son, Steve Miller (Martha); sister, Allene Jacobs; grandsons, Addam Miller (Paula) and Mark Miller (Allison); great grandchildren, Bradley Miller, Zachary Miller, Anthony Miller, Chloe Miller, Bailey Miller, Riley Miller, Brandt Miller, and Marchal Miller; and great great grandson, Jackson Crandle.
Along with her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Floyd Miller; daughter, Christina Miller; and brother, Donald Slone.
A funeral service for Marie will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations, 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1 p.m. Following the service, Marie will be laid to rest in Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville, NC.
Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of Thomasville is serving the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com.
