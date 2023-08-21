HPTNWS-8-22-23 LONG, GLADYS.jpg

HIGH POINT — Gladys Hayworth Long, of High Point, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her home.

Born in Davidson County, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Leroy Hayworth and the late Elva Moore Hayworth. Gladys retired from Jefferson Pilot with 30 years of service. Following her retirement and for more than 20 years, she and her husband loved to travel in their RV. Gladys was of the Baptist faith, loved her flower beds, and loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and son-in-law.