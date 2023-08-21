HIGH POINT — Gladys Hayworth Long, of High Point, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her home.
Born in Davidson County, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Leroy Hayworth and the late Elva Moore Hayworth. Gladys retired from Jefferson Pilot with 30 years of service. Following her retirement and for more than 20 years, she and her husband loved to travel in their RV. Gladys was of the Baptist faith, loved her flower beds, and loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and son-in-law.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Johnny Long of the home; daughter, Kimberly Long Dillon and husband Mark of Sophia; grandchildren, Thomas Myles Dillon and wife Hannah, and Johnathan Cole Dillon and wife Kimberly; great-grandchildren, Hudsyn Dillon, Case Dillon, Emma Dillon, Hendrix Dillon, and Haddon Dillon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie Hayworth and Ronnie Hayworth; sisters, Evelyn Hoover, Joan Johnson, and Ruby Hayworth.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Cole Dillon officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr.,
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
