HIGH POINT — Mrs. Gladys Glover, peacefully transitioned on April 16, 2023. She was born Nov.14, 1948 in High Point, NC. She was born to the late Willie and Trevolia Marshall where she attended William Penn High School. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Helen Marshall.
Gladys was a profound believer in Christ. She loved her church family where she was a proud member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church under the leadership of Pastor Ronald Diggs and Co-Pastor Joyce Diggs.
She was a long time dedicated loyal and most of all funny employee with her favorite quote “Whippem and Greenem” at Mrs Winners Chicken and Biscuits. She was also employed by First Student upon her retirement.
Left to celebrate her life and loving legacy are her husband, Willie James Glover; four sons, Henry (Gwendolyn) Marshall, James “Joe” (Lynn) Glover, Michael (Angie) Glover, Willie Glover; two bonus sons, Willie “Poochie” Washington and Andre Washington; sisters, Margaret (Roosevelt) Dukes, Marie (Larry) Mitchell, Daisy (Darrell) Quick, Lucille Ingram, Thelisha Dye, Julia (Henderson) Blue, Gwendolyn Francis, Ethel (James) Gelzer, Emma Bradly; one brother, Willie (Viola) Marshall; her grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Gladys was always the “Mother Figure” for her siblings. She was such a leader and always wanted to support her family!
Funeral service will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Word of Life Tabernacle Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
