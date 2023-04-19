Gladys Glover

Gladys Glover

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Gladys Glover, peacefully transitioned on April 16, 2023. She was born Nov.14, 1948 in High Point, NC. She was born to the late Willie and Trevolia Marshall where she attended William Penn High School. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Helen Marshall.

Gladys was a profound believer in Christ. She loved her church family where she was a proud member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church under the leadership of Pastor Ronald Diggs and Co-Pastor Joyce Diggs.

Trending Videos