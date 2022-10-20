HPTNWS- 10-21-22 HAMILTON, GIRLENE.jpg

JAMESTOWN — On Sept. 4, 1937, in Newberry County, SC, Girlene Pressley Hamilton was born, the first child of Jim and Louella Pressley. She was preceded into eternity by a daughter, Sharene; husband, Albert Hamilton; parents, Jim and Louella Pressley; sisters, Catherine Pressley Miller, Mae Ella Pressley Wallace, and Donna Renee’ Pressley.

Girlene’s family, seeking better social and economic opportunities, migrated to High Point, NC in Dec. 1949. Until her high school graduation from William Penn High School, the family lived in urban and rural areas of High Point.

