JAMESTOWN — On Sept. 4, 1937, in Newberry County, SC, Girlene Pressley Hamilton was born, the first child of Jim and Louella Pressley. She was preceded into eternity by a daughter, Sharene; husband, Albert Hamilton; parents, Jim and Louella Pressley; sisters, Catherine Pressley Miller, Mae Ella Pressley Wallace, and Donna Renee’ Pressley.
Girlene’s family, seeking better social and economic opportunities, migrated to High Point, NC in Dec. 1949. Until her high school graduation from William Penn High School, the family lived in urban and rural areas of High Point.
Girlene Pressley Hamilton’s journey on Earth ended on Oct. 15, 2022, after a seven-month long bout with failing health. At the time, she was a resident of Shannon Gray Rehabilitation Facility. Girlene had a long and mutually faithful membership with Olga Avenue Church of Christ.
Left to grieve her passing are siblings: sister, Dora Pressley Bailey and Edward of Durham, NC; sister, Anne Pressley Roseboro of Greensboro, NC; brother, Willie Pressley and Pamela of High Point, NC; brother, J. Henry Pressley and Lydia Joye of High Point, NC; sister, Doris Pressley White and Christopher of Hillsborough, NC; sister, Brenda Pressley Baxter of Greensboro, NC; sister, Sharon Pressley Roberts and Stephen of Atlanta, GA; brother, W. David Allen and Virginia of Greensboro, NC. Also, she is survived by scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, other relatives, and friends, in both Carolinas, New York, Georgia, and across the country.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Olga Avenue Church of Christ, 1316 R. C. Baldwin Avenue. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
