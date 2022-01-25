HIGH POINT — Mr. Gillis George Clark Jr., 91, of High Point passed away Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, at Providence Place.
Gillis was born in Guilford County to the late Gillis Clark Sr. and Ila Jane Livingood Clark on Nov. 2, 1930. Gillis retired from Drexel Heritage in High Point. In addition to his parents, Gillis is preceded in death by his wife, Glenna, and brother Stafford.
Mr. Clark is survived by nieces, Beverly Clark, Donna Fore (Kenneth), Ann Smith and Teena Sisk; sisters-in-law, Alma McColugh and Emma Baker (George); nephew, John Boyd; and great-nephews, Dawson and Justin Sisk.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the donor’s choice.
A service will be Jan. 29, at 3 p.m., at Floral Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com, Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
