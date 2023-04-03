HIGH POINT — Gilbert Kenneth Gray Sr., age 83, passed away on April 2, 2023, at Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point after a period of declining health.
He was a 1958 graduate of Trinity High School. He was employed by Piedmont Natural Gas Company for 35 years before retiring in 2001.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents Clyde Gray and Hazel Gray Lewis; and his brother, Jerry Gray.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vera Thompson Gray; three children, Kenneth Gray, Kerry Gray, and Cheryl Hallyburton (Chris); two grandchildren, David and Sarah Hallyburton; sister, Elizabeth Harris (James); niece, Beth Ritter (Stephen); and great niece, Paige.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Rev. Crawford Crenshaw officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church, Attn: Building Fund, 5814 Surrett Drive, High Point, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
