HIGH POINT — Gilbert Kenneth Gray Sr., age 83, passed away on April 2, 2023, at Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point after a period of declining health.

He was a 1958 graduate of Trinity High School. He was employed by Piedmont Natural Gas Company for 35 years before retiring in 2001.

