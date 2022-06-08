BOCA RATON — Gettys Scott Broome died June 1, 2022, in Boca Raton, Florida. He had recently moved to an assisted living facility to be close to his son. Scott was born Jan. 24,1945, to the late Gettys Doyle Broome and Carolyn Scott Broome of Cowpens, SC. He grew up in Cowpens, SC, and attended Clemson University. He worked for over 40 years as the Industrial Relations Manager for Beverage Air Company in Spartanburg,SC. While in Spartanburg he was a deacon in First Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Sertoma Club. He was also active in the National Guard.
Scott is survived by his son, Gettys McNeil Broome of Boca Raton, Florida, and his sister Corinne Broome King and her husband Dr. Lamar King of High Point, NC; Nephew Chris King
(Marianne) of High Point, NC; Niece Connie Gilliam (David) of Irmo, SC, and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
