ARCHDALE — Mrs. Gertrude “Gertie” Edwards Foster, 83, resident of Archdale, died March 9, 2022 at her home.
She was born March 14, 1938 in Guilford County, a daughter of Joseph C. and Mary Ella Merritt Edwards. A resident of this area most of her life, she was a longtime member of Springfield Baptist Church and retired from Sears. On Jan.2, 1954, she married Donald Loyd Foster who preceded her in death on May 12, 2020. Four sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Foster and wife Cindy of High Point and Mike Foster and wife Pamela of High Point; and three grandchildren, Hayden Foster, Hannah Foster and Michael Ryan Foster.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Memorials may be directed to Springfield Baptist Church at 1322 Baker Rd. High Point, NC 27263. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.