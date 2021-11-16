TRINITY — Gertrude Aikens, 87, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
She was born on August 29, 1934 in Hiwassee, GA, a daughter of the late Roosevelt and Ida Mae Ramey Shook. She was a graduate of Townes County High School where she was a star basketball player and was awarded a scholarship to play in college. She, along with her late husband of 61 years, Jimmy Aikens, owned and operated Jimmy Aikens Finishing Company. Gertrude’s true love and passion was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her beloved Chihuahua, Marty. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents and her husband, preceding her in death were her son, Ricky Aikens and his wife, Janet Aikens; a granddaughter, Amanda Aikens; a sister, Gussie Huffman and a brother, Ket Shook.
She is survived by her children, Beverly and husband, Dennis, of High Point, Andy Aikens and wife Carolyn, Keith Aikens and wife, Wanda, all of Trinity, and Kim Ingram and husband, Junior, of Archdale; her sister, Nellie Ashe and a brother, Carroll Shook. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Gertrude’s life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Randy Ingram will officiate. Her family will greet friends following the service.
Online condolences may be made on Gertrude’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.