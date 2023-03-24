HPTNWS- 3-25-23 LAWRENCE, GERDA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Gerda Brittgitte Lawrence’s life, like a bit of vapor, departed from this life at Trellis Supportive Care on March 21, 2023. Gerda was born on Sept. 21, 1953 in Germany to the late Hermann and Elizabeth Bruckner. Her parents, brother, grandparents, mother-in-law, and many close family and friends preceded her in death.

She met the love of her life, Benjamin Lawrence III, in 1972 while he was in service in Germany. They were married on July 23, 1975 and moved to the United States on Jan. 18, 1978 to start their life here. Gerda and Ben welcomed their only son, Benjamin on Sept. 27, 1983.

