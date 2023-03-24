HIGH POINT — Mrs. Gerda Brittgitte Lawrence’s life, like a bit of vapor, departed from this life at Trellis Supportive Care on March 21, 2023. Gerda was born on Sept. 21, 1953 in Germany to the late Hermann and Elizabeth Bruckner. Her parents, brother, grandparents, mother-in-law, and many close family and friends preceded her in death.
She met the love of her life, Benjamin Lawrence III, in 1972 while he was in service in Germany. They were married on July 23, 1975 and moved to the United States on Jan. 18, 1978 to start their life here. Gerda and Ben welcomed their only son, Benjamin on Sept. 27, 1983.
Gerda was a woman who had many traits, from working at Myrtle Desk, DarRan, and Davis Furniture and finally retiring from Flowers Bakery. She enjoyed her retirement life until her health started declining.
Gerda was honored and proud to be part of her family.
She leaves to cherish her memories, son, Benjamin (Sharlene) Lawrence of Trinity, NC; granddaughters, Autumn, Brianna, Catelynn, and many family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
