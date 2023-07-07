TRINITY — Geraldine Carolyn Young Dean, 91, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Graybriar Nursing and Rehab.
Born March 15, 1932, in Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Paul Young and the late Minnie Dillon Young. Geraldine retired after 30+ years of working in communications, first serving at Northstate Telephone Co., later at High Point College and ending her career at High Point Regional Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Prince of Ocean Isle Beach, and Julia Warren and husband Mike of Wilmington; sister, Pat Brower and husband Donald of High Point; former husband, George York of Badin Lake; grandchildren, Laura Prince Morton and husband Jeff, Anna Prince, Josh Prince, Latham York and wife Taylor, Christian York, Alli Gaeta and husband Tom, and Ivy Warren; great-grandchildren, Lucas Morton, Logan Morton, Wren Gaeta, Breeden Gaeta, and Ocie York.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Mills Dean III; son, Jeffery York; and brothers, Jimmy Young, and Sammy Young.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Rev. Becky Rees Memmelaar officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
