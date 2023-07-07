High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.