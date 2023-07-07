HPTNWS- 7-8-23 DEAN, GERALDINE.png

TRINITY — Geraldine Carolyn Young Dean, 91, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Graybriar Nursing and Rehab.

Born March 15, 1932, in Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Paul Young and the late Minnie Dillon Young. Geraldine retired after 30+ years of working in communications, first serving at Northstate Telephone Co., later at High Point College and ending her career at High Point Regional Hospital.