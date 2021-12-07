HIGH POINT — Geraldine Daniel White, 87, of High Point passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Plans are incomplete. Private viewing for family and close friends only.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.
Updated: December 7, 2021 @ 5:37 pm
