THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Geraldine (Gerry) Strupe Brinkley, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Hospice Home at High Point. She was born on August 6, 1935 in Rural Hall, Forsyth County, NC to Ernest Reich Strupe and Eunice Lillian Griffin Strupe. She was trained as a nurse at City Hospital in Winston-Salem and worked as a registered nurse and was a homemaker the majority of her life. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved playing tennis and bridge, traveling to the beach, shopping, and was an avid walker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Lee Brinkley on March 30, 2007; and two brothers, Kenneth Dorman Strupe and Paul Wayne Strupe.
On April 10, 2010, she married Ernest Stevenson (Steve) Arthur, who survives of the home; also surviving are her daughters, Kathryn Dowdy and husband Bo of Summerfield, Cynthia Richardson and husband John of High Point, and Alicia Crocker and husband of John of Greensboro; sister, Joan Shumate of Greensboro; nine grandchildren, Lee Dowdy, Clay Dowdy and wife Kelvia, Kate Fowler, Whit Dowdy, Abbey Adkins, Andy Richardson, Ross Richardson, Thomas Crocker, and Tanner Crocker; and four great-grandchildren, George Dowdy, Ryan Richardson, Demi Richardson, and Navy Richardson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Danny Leonard officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Brinkley will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the hour of the service. A reception will follow the burial in the Christian Enrichment Center of Memorial UMC. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to Memorial UMC, 101 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
