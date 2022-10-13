HPTNWS- 10-14-22 BERTSCHI, GERALDINE.jpg

OCEAN ISLE BEACH — Geraldine Owen Bertschi, 90, resident of Ocean Isle Beach, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:29 p.m.

Jerry was born Jan. 11, 1932 in Fayetteville, NC. Surviving is her loving husband of 73 years, Clinton Maxwell Bertschi of the home; her son, James Marion Bertschi of Advance; daughter, Linda Bertschi Bolling of Ocean Isle Beach; a sister, Inez Hatcher and husband Joe Mack of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Sheila Bertschi; four grandchildren, Anthony Owen Bertschi and wife, Kirsten of High Point, Jeremy Paul Bertschi and wife, Eron of Winston Salem, April Bertschi Gibson and husband, Michael of Winston Salem, Rikki Lee Bertschi and husband, David of Advance; seven great grandchildren, Landon Bertschi, Harrison Bertschi, Carter Bertschi, Kate Bertschi, Gracyn Bertschi, Emma Bertschi and Tyler Gibson.

