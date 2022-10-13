OCEAN ISLE BEACH — Geraldine Owen Bertschi, 90, resident of Ocean Isle Beach, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:29 p.m.
Jerry was born Jan. 11, 1932 in Fayetteville, NC. Surviving is her loving husband of 73 years, Clinton Maxwell Bertschi of the home; her son, James Marion Bertschi of Advance; daughter, Linda Bertschi Bolling of Ocean Isle Beach; a sister, Inez Hatcher and husband Joe Mack of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Sheila Bertschi; four grandchildren, Anthony Owen Bertschi and wife, Kirsten of High Point, Jeremy Paul Bertschi and wife, Eron of Winston Salem, April Bertschi Gibson and husband, Michael of Winston Salem, Rikki Lee Bertschi and husband, David of Advance; seven great grandchildren, Landon Bertschi, Harrison Bertschi, Carter Bertschi, Kate Bertschi, Gracyn Bertschi, Emma Bertschi and Tyler Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lucille Owen; brother, Bill Owen; sister-in-law, Nezbeth Fisher; nephew, Walter Fisher; brother-in-law, Jacob Bertschi; sister-in-law, Maxine Lott Bertschi; niece, Sherry Bertschi Bauer; nephew, Michael Owen and her oldest son, C. Owen Bertschi.
Jerry married her high school sweetheart, Clinton Maxwell Bertschi, Sept. 4, 1949 at the age of 17. They had 3 children, Owen, Jimmy and Linda. Jerry’s life was spent raising her children and keeping their household running while her husband worked extremely long hours. As the years went by and grandchildren arrived, Jerry loved having all the family at their home at Badin Lake on Sundays for water play and dinner together. Some of her happiest times were when her family gathered around the table for the holidays. Jerry and husband Clint moved to the coast where he and she spent retirement years.
Jerry followed Clint on many adventures throughout her life. The two of them have always been very much in love.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Brunswick Funeral Service 5229 Ocean Hwy W. Shallotte, NC 28470.
There will be a graveside service that follows the funeral and there will be time to visit with the family after the graveside service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shallotte Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 3256 Shallotte, NC 28459 or Brunswick Family Assistance, P.O. Box 1551 Shallotte, NC 28459 or American Cancer Research Center, 550 Corporate Center Drive Raleigh, NC 27607.
