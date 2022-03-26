HIGH POINT — Gerald Joseph Moerner was one of the most generous and hardworking souls you will ever meet.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1944 as the middle of three brothers, he lived in many different areas across the country before ultimately spending the majority of his adult life in Kernersville and High Point, North Carolina, where he dedicated his life to providing for his family.
Growing up, he had a passion for football, making the all-state team in high school, playing for a junior college, and eventually playing for the varsity team at Wichita State University.
From there he applied his relentless work ethic to a successful career in retail spanning over 40 years in which work colleagues turned into lifelong friends.
The final stage of his life he spent as a dedicated caretaker to his wife, ensuring her comfort to the last moments. He enjoyed fishing and had a talent for storytelling any time he had the opportunity.
He passed away in peace while reminiscing over stories about his family on March 19, 2022.
He is survived by his brother Richard, his children Mark, Amy, Richard, and Paul, and his grandchildren Phoenix, Gracie, Emma and Maddie. We love him and he will be sorely missed.
