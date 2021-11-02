HIGH POINT — Gerald Dean Davis, 72 years old of High Point, NC, passed Oct. 23, 2021, at Salisbury Veterans Hospital. Gerald had ALS that was eventually complicated by COVID-19.
Gerald was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Spartanburg, SC to Clarence F. Davis and Cornelia Davis. Brothers: Clarence F. Davis of South Carolina, Edward Lee Davis deceased formerly of Trinity, NC, and Donnie Davis of Charlotte.
Gerald was married for 55 years to the former Bonnie Parker on June 27, 1966 at Oakview Baptist Church in High Point, NC. He attended High Point Central High School and some college to attain his contractor’s license. He also owned his furniture company, Tarheel Carriers, for more than 40 years.
Gerald enjoyed traveling with his family on many amazing vacations. He was an avid sports enthusiast, being a North Carolina Tarheel, a Florida State Seminoles, and an Atlanta Braves fan.
Gerald was of Baptist faith. He entered the Army in 1966 and served for three years with an honorable discharge in 1969.
He is survived by his spouse, Bonnie Parker Davis of High Point, NC, children Angela Denise Davis Clinard and spouse, Kirk Clinard, of Lexington, NC and Misti Sue Davis Turnbull and spouse, Robert Turnbull, of Atlanta, GA. Gerald had six grandchildren: Cameron Clinard and wife, Cameron, Erica Clinard, Madison Clinard, Dylan Clinard, Jackson Turnbull, and Hannah Turnbull. He had one great grandson, Silas Clinard.
Visitation will take place at Cumby Family Funeral Home at 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC, from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. A service is scheduled in Cumby’s Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Noon. Entombment will be at Floral Garden Mausoleum after that service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of North Carolina or the ALS Association of North Carolina.
Finally, we want to thank all the wonderful neighbors, friends, co-workers, and family members who have been so supportive during this journey and what has been a devastating time for our family. God bless all of you.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
