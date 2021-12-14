HIGH POINT — Mr. Gerald Anthony Padgett, 57, began this earthly journey on August 3, 1963, in High Point, NC. On Dec. 9, 2021, he departed this life peacefully at his residence. He was the third child born to James Edward Padgett and the late Ernestine Tucker Padgett. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Karen Padgett.
Gerald was educated in the Guilford County School System, and was a graduate of Southwest High School, Class of 1983. He furthered his education at Winston-Salem State University.
Gerald’s first Christian experience was at Temple Memorial Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor L. L. Macon. His inner strength was unparalleled, and his personality was contagious. To know Gerald was to truly love him. He looked forward to football on Sundays, with his favorite team having been The Carolina Panthers.
Surviving to cherish precious memories are his father, James Edward Padgett of the home; one brother, Tony Maurice Padgett and one nephew, Tony (TJ) Jr., both of Humble, TX; one aunt, Gloria Y. Strickland of High Point, NC; two uncles, Lawrence (Rachel) Tucker of High Point, NC, and Julius Tucker of Greensboro, NC; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
He also shared a very special bond with his crew: Billy McDonald, Donald Ray Martin, Kevin Skeen, and Todd Albea. We will miss him and shall cherish so many precious memories.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
