THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Georgia Waisner Clodfelter, 88, of Thomasville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
She was born on May 24, 1934 in Davidson County, NC to Raymond Thomas Waisner and Lula Johnson Waisner. She worked as a sewer for Kayby Mills with 26 years of service and also with Carolina Underwear. She was a member of Johnsontown United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Charles Clodfelter Sr. on Dec. 6, 2002, whom she married on Nov. 6, 1957; and one grandson, Charles Wesley Clodfelter.
Surviving is her daughter, Jody Clodfelter Black of the home; son, Billy Charles (Chuck) Clodfelter Jr. of Thomasville; brother, Sherrill Waisner of Welcome; two grandchildren, Byron Black and his wife Brandi and Kendra Hulin and husband Kevin; three great-grandchildren, Mason Hulin, Kayra Hulin, and Trinity Black; and sister-in-law, Sue Little.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Vipperman officiating. No formal visitation will be held.
Mrs. Clodfelter will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the hour of the graveside service. Memorials may be directed to Johnsontown UMC, 1057 Johnsontown Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360 or to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.