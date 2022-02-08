HIGH POINT — Mrs. Georgia Helen Southern Fairley departed her earthly life on Feb. 3, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1940, in Robeson County, NC, a daughter of the late Chal Smith and Ella Mae Southern. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Fairley; six brothers, Willie B. Smith, Eddie Brown Southern, Oscar Southern, Jessie Southern, Joseph Southern and John Charles Southern; two sisters, Flossie Bradley and Ella Lee McLean; two grandchildren, Christian Casey and Jermane McLean; one great-grandchild, Jeremiah McLean-Ellis.
Mrs. Fairley was employed with Pennybyrn (Maryfield) Nursing Home as a CNA for several years until her retirement. She served and worshiped at Community Holiness Missionary Church, where she served as an Evangelist, Church Mother, and Missionary. Mrs. Fairley later served and worshiped at Where Everybody Is Somebody as the Church Mother. She loved to cook and care for her family and people; so much so that some family members would fondly call her “Sweet Georgia Brown.” Mrs. Fairley served faithfully until her health declined.
Surviving to cherish fond memories are six daughters, Marybelle (Rufus) Reddick, Linda (William) McCallum, Jeannie Gail (William) Davis, Georgia Ann McLean, and Sheryl McLean, all of High Point, NC, and LaVerne Casey of Asheboro, NC; three sons, Roland McLean Jr. of Greensboro, NC, James Robert (Sabina) McLean and James Willie McLean, both of High Point, NC; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Graham of Rowland, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
