THOMASVILLE — Mr. George Writchel Jones Jr, 79, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at his secondary home in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on Oct. 22, 1942 in Thomasville to the late Maude Faye Johnson Jones and George Writchel Jones Sr. George served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky and served in the 25th Infantry Division Wolfhounds during the war. George established his strong work ethic at an early age, working on the family tobacco farm. George worked 41 years with the Norfolk Southern Railway and retired in 2007 as an Engineer. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson and family. He loved all sports, especially watching baseball and college basketball, playing golf, and trips to the beach.
Surviving is his loving wife, Sara Evans Jones of the home; one daughter, Candace Browning and husband Alan; grandson, Cameron Jones Browning; seven siblings, Brenda Beck and husband Tommy, Vickie Yountz, Michael Jones, Nancy Lowe and husband Winfred, Teresa McNeill, Andy Jones and Pam Lyons; sister-in-law, Judy Evans Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.