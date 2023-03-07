HPTNWS- 3-8-23 URWICK, GEORGE.jpg

THOMASVILLE — George W. Urwick Jr., age 87, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born June 10, 1935, in High Point to George W. and Elizabeth Reitzel Urwick.

George grew up in Gastonia and Charlotte and graduated from Riverside Military Academy. He also graduated from Davidson College, earned his MBA from UNC Chapel Hill, and served in the U.S. Navy.

