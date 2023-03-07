THOMASVILLE — George W. Urwick Jr., age 87, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born June 10, 1935, in High Point to George W. and Elizabeth Reitzel Urwick.
George grew up in Gastonia and Charlotte and graduated from Riverside Military Academy. He also graduated from Davidson College, earned his MBA from UNC Chapel Hill, and served in the U.S. Navy.
He first worked in Atlanta as a sales manager for 3M Company. George was later hired by Monsanto as a project manager for their film manufacturing plant in New Jersey. He and his family returned to NC, where he accepted a job as national sales manager for Rex Plastics in Thomasville. He eventually did what he always wanted to do and started his own sales company, becoming a manufacturing representative for many large U.S. corporations, selling film and products for the nursery and greenhouse industry.
George is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnne Kendall Urwick; three children, Christopher (Devica) of Winterville, NC; Amy of High Point, NC; Lee (Jill) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC as well five grandchildren: Aubrey (Austin) Lartch, Adam, Kendall (Stephanie), Jackson, Emily and one great grandchild Miles Lartch.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in High Point. A private burial will be held.
The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com — select obituaries.
