THOMASVILLE — Mr. George “Red” Harold Conally, 89, of Thomasville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Hinkle Hospice House. He was born on May 16, 1932, in Guilford County to the late Fred Davis Conally and Nell Carlan Conally. Red worked with dedication for 38 years for JC Green and Sons Funeral Home and retired in 1999.
He was a member for 59 years at Calvary United Church of Christ and was a member of the Marie Alexander Class. Red was a former member of the Fair Grove Lions Club and received Lion of the Year and loved to sell candy and brooms for the Lions Club.
He also loved NASCAR, and his favorite driver was Dale Jarrett.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Mattie Alexander and Doris Jones; and one brother, Fred Davis Conally, Jr.
Surviving is the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Carol Alexander Conally, of the home; three nieces, Dawn Matthews, of Toano, Va., Jan Munson and husband Scott, of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Gail Trotter and husband Butch, of Gallatin, Tenn.; three nephews, Robert Alexander, of Sanford, NC, Dale Jones, of Thomasville, NC, and Steve Conally and wife Melody of Cookeville, Tenn.; and his fur baby, Megan.
A service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1411 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, with Rev. Kelly Barefoot officiating. Burial at Floral Gardens will follow.
A visitation will be held prior to the service at the church with greeting friends from 1-1:45 p.m.
He will lie in state today from 1-4 p.m. at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, N.C. 27292, or to Calvary United Church of Christ, 1410 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
