HIGH POINT — Mr. George Robert France Sr. was born to the union of Thomas Matthew France and Annette McLaughlin on March 21, 1946, in Aberdeen, NC. He left earthly existence on Jan. 18, 2022, at WFBH High Point Medical Center in High Point, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Marcella France; a daughter, Jacqueline Robbins; two siblings, Henry France and Willie Arthur France.
George was educated in the Moore County School System. Big George, as he was known by his peers, was an employee of The Blacksmith Shop where he was deemed a master craftsman of furniture. He also worked at Slane Hosiery Mill for 25 years, where he later retired.
George was a devoted husband and father.
George leaves to cherish his memory his oldest daughter, Antoinette Gidderon Harper (Martin Sr.) of Kernersville, NC; his oldest son, Retired US Navy Officer George Robert France Jr. of Colonial Beach, VA; his youngest son, Shawn Maurice France (Leri) of Concord, NC; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Phyliss VanDyke of Winston Salem, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including dear friends, James and Mary Bates; special acknowledgements to his caregivers, Teon Robbins, Munchie Peterson, Larry Brown, Wink Robbins and Antwon Williams.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be made to the France family at
phillipsfuneral
