ALBEMARLE — George Olin Lord, 86, of Albemarle passed away Jan. 13, 2022 in Atrium Health Cabarrus. His funeral service will be 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Holt officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Tuesday from 1:30 until 2:30 prior to the service.
Born Dec. 3, 1935 in Charleston, SC, he was the son of the late George Washington “G. W.” Lord and Catherine Louise Meadows Lord. He was a retired EMT with Guilford County and former director of that program. He also taught EMT classes at Guilford Tech. He was a member of Poplin’s Grove Baptist Church. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Becky Hathcock Lord of the home. Other survivors Greg Lord (Susan) of Jacksonville, FL, David Lord (Valarie) of Albemarle, and Kelly Smith of Albemarle, seven grandchildren, Lauren Dynesius, Benjamin Lord, Justin Neal, Jonathan Lord, Kathryn Lovette Yow, Joshua Smith, Jeremy Smith, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Stacy Ann Lord and by a grandson Chris Lord.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
