George Michael (Mike) Hege

THOMASVILLE — Mr. George Michael (Mike) Hege, 79, a resident of E. Holly Grove Road, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 5, 1943 in Guilford County, NC to Henry Ellis Hege Sr. and Eunice Pauline Tysinger Hege. He was a US Army Reserve veteran and he worked as a plumbing engineer for Dean Spinks and Moser/Mayer Phoenix. He was a faithful member of Johnsontown United Methodist Church, where he sang tenor in the church choir. He loved NC State, playing golf, and his annual family vacations.

His greatest achievement was his family.

