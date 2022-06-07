THOMASVILLE — Mr. George Vernon Louya 88, a lifelong resident of Thomasville passed away on June 05, 2022 at High Point Regional Hospital. He was born in Davidson County on October 06, 1933, a son to the late Andrew Curtis Louya and Fannie Byerly Louya.
He met and married the love of his life after meeting her at a square dance, Jeanette Wilson on April 06, 1957. George attended Johnsontown Methodist Church and was a graduate from Pilot High School where he was voted cutest in the class. He was a U. S. Marine serving in Korea during the war. George worked at Norling Studios and then later at Alderman Studios for a total of 40 years, retiring as Production Manager at Alderman. He was a past member of Thomasville Lions Club, Thomasville Jaycees and served on the Thomasville Planning Board Zoning Commission. George loved his home and family dearly and enjoyed building bird houses in which he gave away as gifts from his heart and had a passion and love for animals. He also loved going fishing with his son, Philip, at least twice a year at the coast. He liked to travel whenever the opportunity presented itself, but when in town he especially liked the mornings, he spent with friends eating breakfast at Bojangles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Opal, Lois and Wanda; 5 brothers, D.C., Joe, Jack, Von and Homer. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Freda Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Jeanette Wilson Louya of Thomasville; a son, George (Philip) Louya; sister-in-law, Betty Cox; and nephews, Bill (Annette) and Tom. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, as he was the last of 9 children.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Holly Hill Memorial Park at 11 a.m. officiated by Steve Smith. George will lie in state at J C Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville on Thursday, June 09, 2022 for those who would like to pay their respects. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.