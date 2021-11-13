HIGH POINT — George Vincent LaFaro, born June 2, 1944, in Hornell, New York, passed on Nov. 9, 2021 at age 77 in High Point. He was the son of the late Dominic LaFaro and the late Jennie Spadaro LaFaro.
George was raised in Los Angeles from the age of 3 and spent part of his life working in the furniture industry in San Francisco before moving to High Point in 1996.
Creative and thoughtful, George often crafted personalized cards and gifts. He loved hot air balloons and carousel horses and assembled a fine collection of both. Proud to be of Sicilian descent, George loved all-things-Italian, and especially enjoyed recreating the delicious dishes he grew up with.
He is survived by a sister, Donna Cole, and her family. Catholic funeral Mass and burial will be held in California.
