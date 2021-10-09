HIGH POINT — On October 5, 2021, the gates of heaven open and the angel of the Lord welcomed George Junius Jackson. He was a man of God and a man of faith.
George Junius Jackson was born November 17, 1941, in High Point, North Carolina to Daniel and Minnie Long Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Jackson and Minnie Jackson, sister, Mary Taylor, and brother, Daniel Gail Jackson.
George worked at North State Telephone in High Point, North Carolina for 48 years until his retirement in 2010. Upon his retirement he worked as a Supply Coordinator.
He met and married Lucille Hairston in 1964 and one child was born to this union. George was an active and faithful member of Foster Grove Baptist Church. As a member of Foster Grove, he served on the Trustee Board and Deacon Board, Church Janitor, Usher Board, and Finance Committee and always made sure the church yard was mowed, which was his side “hustle.” He was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle who was active in the church.
Those who remain to meet George Junius Jackson in the Rapture are his wife, Lucille Jackson; son George (Kip) Jackson, II (Lisa); grandson, Cameron Jamaal Jackson whom he called “Bookie”; 9 god-daughters; 2 god-sons; sisters-in law, Elma Hairston and Maggie Davis; brother-in-law, George Hairston of High Point; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. George was the kind of man that if you needed a favor, just ask, and it was done.
Funeral service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from noon until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the Jackson family at phillipsfuneral
