HIGH POINT — George Harold Cranford, 76, of South Road in High Point, went into the sweet loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021.
George was born Nov. 7, 1945, at High Point Regional Hospital. He died at Hospice of the Piedmont.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Sr. and Mary Cranford of High Point, and siblings Helen, Sherrill and Kenneth.
George is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley, of the home, sister, Nancy Walls of Jamestown, brother Jimmy and his wife Cathy of Archdale, sister, Bonnie Wright of Maxton, special family friend, Hannah Rivers of Archdale, and a host of nieces and nephews.
George was a US Army Veteran. He was a truck driver for High Point Sprinkler for 20 years.
George was one of the most beloved and dependable High Point Enterprise newspaper carriers.
He began working for the newspaper on Sept. 1, 1983. He was known for his dedication to his customers, placing newspapers on the doorsteps for those who had trouble reaching their front yard.
Except for a few days when he was hospitalized for treatment of esophageal cancer, George faithfully delivered his newspapers every morning. Those on his routes appreciated his dedication and care.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Friends may send condolences to The Cranford Family c/o B&B Funeral & Cremation Services, 1528 National Highway, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.