HIGH POINT – George Austin Davis, of High Point, died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 17, 2021, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield in High Point. Born March 3, 1922, in Davidson County, to the late Herman and Texie Davis, Mr. Davis attended Davidson County schools and graduated from high school at Pilot School. After a brief period helping build warships, he answered the call of duty in World War II and joined the Army Air Force in 1942. He was a radio/radar operator on B-24 bombers in the Pacific, flying 40 missions without injury, until his honorable discharge in 1945. He married his true love, Helen Hinshaw Davis, in 1948 and went on to graduate from High Point College in 1949 with a degree in chemistry. After an early career as a chemist and plant manager for furniture glue companies, he found his true calling as a manufacturers’ rep selling furniture and accessories to stores in North and South Carolina. After retiring at age 74, he volunteered in the High Point city schools, the High Point Hospital in the emergency department, and with Mobile Meals. Mr. Davis was recognized by High Point Hospital for contributing over 2,200 volunteer hours. He was also reprimanded for pushing wheelchair patients too fast. George was always in a hurry. He was an active volunteer at his church, First United Methodist of High Point. Throughout his time at Pennybyrn, Mr. Davis was known and mostly appreciated by the staff as a big tease. As he said, he only teased people he liked.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife Helen Hinshaw Davis; their son, Frank A. Davis; three brothers, John, Reid, and Bruce; as well as many of his wonderful friends. Survivors include his daughters Jan L. Davis and her best friend, Scott Arnold, of Cary NC and her children, Davis and Adam Lepkowski; Carolyn J. Davis of Galax VA; Jill D. and Rick Holbert of High Point and their daughters and son-in-law, Apryl L. Holbert of Creedmoor and Molly H. and Daniel LaMantia of Charlotte; as well as his sister-in-law, Ann Hinshaw of Bollingbrook, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main Street, High Point. The family will receive friends before the service, from 2-3 p.m. in the Epworth Room at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or to the charity of your choice.
