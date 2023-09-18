HPTNWS- 9-19-23 PRUDEN, GENEVA.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Mrs. Geneva Warmack Pruden passed away on Tuesday, (Sept. 12, 2023). She was born in Albertville, AL on Sept. 15, 1929 to Thomas G. Warmack and Lois Parsons Warmack of Dalton, Ga. Geneva lived in Dalton, Ga and Chattanooga, Tenn. before moving to High Point, NC in 1950. She was a graduate of Dalton High School, a former hair stylist and in 1951 married Dr. L.F. Pruden in High Point. They were blessed with 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Geneva had a special interest in gardening, interior decorating, dancing and reading. She was an avid tennis fan and loved traveling. She and her husband traveled extensively, both abroad and in this country. She was a former member of Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro Terpsichorean Club, Cedarwood Garden Club and was a devout Christian and member of the First Baptist Church of High Point.