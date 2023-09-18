JAMESTOWN — Mrs. Geneva Warmack Pruden passed away on Tuesday, (Sept. 12, 2023). She was born in Albertville, AL on Sept. 15, 1929 to Thomas G. Warmack and Lois Parsons Warmack of Dalton, Ga. Geneva lived in Dalton, Ga and Chattanooga, Tenn. before moving to High Point, NC in 1950. She was a graduate of Dalton High School, a former hair stylist and in 1951 married Dr. L.F. Pruden in High Point. They were blessed with 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Geneva had a special interest in gardening, interior decorating, dancing and reading. She was an avid tennis fan and loved traveling. She and her husband traveled extensively, both abroad and in this country. She was a former member of Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro Terpsichorean Club, Cedarwood Garden Club and was a devout Christian and member of the First Baptist Church of High Point.
She was an exemplary mother, extremely proud of her family, had a giving heart and loved shopping for and lavishing gifts on her family. She was deeply loved in return and will be missed by her family and all who knew her. She was blessed by God with a long and fruitful life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Rose Caudle. (or others — such as her husband, Dr. L.F. Pruden).
Geneva is survived by (her husband, Dr. L.F. Pruden) and her children: Michael Lee Pruden, Beaufort, NC; Loretta Mae Holcomb, Emerald Isle, NC and Daniel Pruden, Greensboro,NC — her grandchildren: Sage Rose Pruden, Portland, OR; Amanda Fortin, North Troy, VT.; Peter Holcomb, Raleigh, NC; Janelle Holcomb Blackmon, Emerald Isle, NC; Wesley Caudle and Brittany Caudle, Hinesville, GA; Tyler Caudle, Byron, GA; Natalie Noakes, Port Wentworth, GA: her great grandchildren; Peter Michael Blackmon and Nova Rose Blackmon, Emerald Isle, NC; Declan Holcomb and Aurora Jean Holcomb, Raleigh, NC and Jasper Noakes, Port Wentworth, GA.; Melody Rose Gibbs (great great grandchild)
Inurement will be private at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes Lineberry at Guilford Memorial Park is serving the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Salvation Army.
