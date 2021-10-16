HIGH POINT — Geneva (Ginny) Webb Braica Cole, age 86 passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Hospice Home of High Point with her loving sons by her side. Ginny was born October 22, 1934 in Callaway, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Lacy Andrew and Myrtle Cooper Webb.
Ginny graduated from High Point Central High School in 1953 and attended IBM School of Business in Winston-Salem. She was employed by Textile Insurance Company where she served as assistant to the statistician and Martin-Marietta Paint Company serving as an executive secretary. When WGHP-TV Fox 8 signed on the air in 1963, Ginny joined the station as the National Sales Coordinator. She truly loved The Fox 8 family and remained on the job for 44 years. Ginny was recognized by the Greater Greensboro Merchants Association for “Customer Service Excellence,” then later retired in 2008.
Throughout Ginny’s life, she enjoyed music and dancing. She was especially fond of beach music. Ginny was fondly referred to by “Nana” and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving, devoted mother, “Nana”, sister, and friend. Ginny was a lifelong member of Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Ginny is preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Andrew Webb, brother-in-law Thomas Hedrick, and great-nephew Luke Garrison.
Survivors are sons, John Braica, Jr. (wife Amy), Jeff Braica and partner Leisa Enterline of High Point, grandsons Chad Braica of High Point, and Gray Braica of Pleasant Garden, granddaughters Morgan (Briggs) McKenzie of High Point, Megan (Jacob) Latham of Washington, NC, Heather (Anthony) Ratley of Thomasville, two great grandsons, Lucas Ratley and Bennett Latham. Sister, Lucille (Thomas, deceased) Hedrick, nephew Mark (Jerri) Webb of Charlotte, nieces Tammi (Chip) Wood of High Point, Gail (Synder) Garrison of Hickory and four great nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. C.W. Moss officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to express gratitude to the many doctors and nurses who cared for Ginny at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Hospice Home at High Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at https://www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org/donate/
