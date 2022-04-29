HIGH POINT – Gene M. Patterson, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
A life-long resident of High Point, he was a son of the late Hollis Cecil Patterson and Gladys Gann Patterson. Mr. Patterson was retired from Oakwood Homes and Clayton Homes following 32 years of service as part of the Facilities Management Team. He was an avid sports fan, especially NC State, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Braves, and NASCAR. He was an easy-going people person who loved his family.
Mr. Patterson is survived by two sons, Thomas Patterson and Robert Patterson (Maria); four grandchildren, Jennifer Patterson (Max), Stephanie Patterson (Ryan), Courtney Patterson (Connor), and Michael Patterson; a sister, Hattie Hedgecock; a brother, Tommy Patterson (Patti); special nieces, Kim Ford (Mike) and Christie Smith (Jason); a sister-in-law, Nancy Patterson; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jack Gann Patterson; an infant sister; and a brother-in-law, Joe Hedgecock.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point, NC 27262.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 237 Idol Street, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.