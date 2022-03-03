NANTAHALA — Mr. Gene E. DeHart, resident of Nantahala, NC, formerly of High point, passed away Tuesday, March l, 2022 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Morgan Dehart and three sons, Eddie and wife, Crystal, Philip and wife, Geneve, and Michael and wife, Jennifer.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Bethel Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Dockery officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 Friday evening at the Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews.
The family requests memorials be made in memory of Gene to 911 Babies Life Village,
9360 Cool Springs Rd., Woodleaf, NC 27054
An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.
