ARCHDALE — Gene Albert Smith, 84, of Archdale, passed away, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Randolph Hospice House.
Born July 21, 1937, in New Boston, Texas, he was the son of the late Decater Smith and the late Louise Stinson Smith Fostore. Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force from 1955-1959. He retired from Piedmont Electric after 50 years of faithful service. He married the love of his life Louise Price on Feb. 14, 1960, and they raised a beautiful family together. Gene was a proud father and grandfather. He was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 40 years. Gene loved horses and enjoyed going to rodeos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Frank Fostore; brother, Billy Joe Fostore; and grandson, Clinton Gene Smith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Louise Smith of the home; sons, Wesley C. Smith (Vickie) of Trinity, Preston E. Smith (Kim) of Trinity, Russell A. Smith (Ella) of Denton, daughter, Larissa S. McLaurin (Michael) of Trinity; brothers, James Vernon Fostore of Arkansas, Harry Fostore of Arkansas, Frank Fostore Jr. of Oregon; sister, Mary Lunsford of Texas; ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Gene’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Morris Little officiating. The family will receive friends from
5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
