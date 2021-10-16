HIGH POINT – Gayle Pless Smith, 76, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 with her daughters by her side. She was born on June 2, 1945 in Mecklenburg Co., NC to the late James Lowell Pless and Mary Cathelene Pethel.
Gayle is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Smith, and her sister Mary Ann Bowers.
Gayle is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Hyatt and Christine Moffitt; seven grandchildren; Ashlee, Johnathan, Abigail, Lucas, Andrew, Samantha Grace and Noah; her siblings, Buddy Pless and Sonny Pless, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.
Gayle worked at the Holiday Inn in High Point for many years before starting a family and becoming a preschool teacher at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point.
A visitation for Gayle will take place on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals of High Point. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals of High Point; Reverend Allen Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.