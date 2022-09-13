TRINITY — Gary William Batten Sr., 69, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 with his family by his side.

Gary was born in High Point, Oct. 25, 1952, son of the late William Henry and Ruth Cardwell Batten. Gary was a loving father, brother, son and successful businessman. He was known for his entertaining personality, attitude of "peace and love" and was a diehard Tarheel fan.

Trending Videos