TRINITY — Gary William Batten Sr., 69, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 with his family by his side.
Gary was born in High Point, Oct. 25, 1952, son of the late William Henry and Ruth Cardwell Batten. Gary was a loving father, brother, son and successful businessman. He was known for his entertaining personality, attitude of "peace and love" and was a diehard Tarheel fan.
Gary is survived by his two sons, Gary William "Billy" Batten Jr. of Thomasville, Robert Joshua "Josh" Batten and wife Lauren of Lexington, brother Ricky Batten and wife Kandi of Jamestown, lifelong companion Judy Mabe of High Point, daughter Gina Owen and husband Brian of Greensboro, and grandchildren Hunter Batten and Aislynn McDowell.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the amazing staff of Graybrier for their years of loving care and support of Gary.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Advantage Funerals and Cremations in Archdale, NC. All attendees are encouraged to wear Carolina blue in honor of Gary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.