HIGH POINT — Gary Wayne Kindle departed this life on April 28, 2022 at WFBH High Point Medical Center. He was born on August 8, 1956, the son of the late Thelmo Kindle Sr. and Sadie Maxwell Kindle. He’s reunited with his siblings; Daryll Allen, Terry Kindle, Kay LaVern Allen, Johnny Kindle and Thelmo Kindle Jr.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, (Today) May 5 2022 at 12 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be made to the Kindle family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
