LEXINGTON — Gary Richard Owens, 57, passed away Nov. 1, 2021. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. in The Arbor Lutheran Church in Lexington. Visitation will be prior to the service at 1 p.m. Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- COVID-19: What you need to know today
- Jobs continue showing growth
- HPTNWS-11-04-21 OBIT INDEX A6
- McCaffrey back to practice, Darnold in concussion protocol (copy)
- Arts council gets $10,000 grant for Youth Jazz Ensemble
- Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
- How sweet the sound
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday
Most Popular
Articles
- Leapin’ llamas! Wayward llama escapes again, still on the loose
- County may end mask mandate soon
- High Point could gain state Senate seat
- Area mayors win reelection
- Polls close for municipal elections
- HPU women’s soccer clinches second
- Police Report 11-3-21
- City sets hazardous waste drop-off event
- Robert William “Bob” Swetnam
- Wake gets ready to take on UNC
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.