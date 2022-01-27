TRINITY — Gary Michael Ashby, age 69, widower of the late Kathleen Packett Ashby, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Born in Thomasville, he was a son of the late Howard Chester Ashby and Mary Magdalene Barnes Ashby. Mr. Ashby retired from Estes Express Lines after 34 years of service. He liked to draw and play guitar and lived for his grandkids.
Mr. Ashby is survived by a son, Matt Ashby (Heather); a daughter, Jennifer Forshee (Sam); eight grandchildren, Austin Ashby, Will Ashby, John Forshee, Lacy Forshee, Bobby Barnes, Tessa Barnes, Hallie Oxendine, and Tori Mincey (Avery); two brothers, Kenneth Ashby (Linda) and Stephen Ashby (Heather); a stepson-in-law, Rick Oxendine (Tonya); two brothers-in-law, Tim Dillon and Jerry Palmer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a step-son, Bobby Barnes; a step-daughter, Tara Oxendine; and two sisters, Betty Dillon and Patricia Palmer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263 with entombment to follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association by visiting www.diabetes.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
