Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 4:09 pm
SALISBURY — Gary Louis Smith, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday April 8, 2023.
Gary was born on Sept. 14, 1945, in Durham County NC, to the late Kathleen Thomas Smith and Louis Vincent Smith.
He graduated high school in Durham NC and served as a Sgt in the US Air Force with one tour of duty in the Vietnam war. He worked and retired in High Point NC as the Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. He went on to work for Walmart in Oak Island NC and Salisbury NC after retiring. Gary was an avid golfer and a collector of many things. He was also an accomplished pianist. Gary had a love for his feline friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Smith, sister-in-law Margie Smith.
Those left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years Kathryn “Kitsy” Keel Smith, son Jim Slye (Julie) of Goldsboro, daughter Jennifer “Sissy” Anthony (Kenneth) of Salisbury, brother Tommy Smith (Jackie) of Tarboro, grandchildren Amelia Anthony, Will Anthony, Natalie Slye, Jenna Slye, Nathanael Slye. Great-grandchild Leilani Dillard, many nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Sophie.
A service and burial will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury NC 28144 on Thursday April 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Lyerly Volunteer Joint Services Honor Guard conducting military honors.
Memorials may be made to Rowan County Animal Shelter-1465 Julian Rd. Salisbury NC 28146
Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
