CONWAY — Mr. Gary Gene Lockhart Sr., 80, resident of Conway, South Carolina, died
Feb. 18, 2023 at his home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 4:00 pm
CONWAY — Mr. Gary Gene Lockhart Sr., 80, resident of Conway, South Carolina, died
Feb. 18, 2023 at his home.
Gary was born Dec. 26, 1942 in Guilford County, a son to Albert B. and Evelyn Kimball Lockhart. He was a resident of this area most of his life and worked many years as a circulation manager with several different newspapers. Gary and his family had been active members at Rankin United Methodist Church and later he attended Trindale Community Church. In earlier years, Gary loved spending time with his friends, playing church softball and coaching little league baseball. He also loved the beach and had made it his home since 2015. On Feb. 2, 1963, he married the former Barbara Ann Jarrell, who preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 2012. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hannah Lockhart; and three brothers, Albert, Jimbo and Joel Lockhart.
Surviving are three sons, Gene Lockhart of Thomasville, Rick Lockhart (Anita) of Archdale and Jeff Lockhart (Leslie) of Trinity; a brother, Roger Lockhart of High Point; nine grandchildren, Britney Ballard, Ricky Lockhart, Tiffany Lockhart, Candice Lockhart, Dylan Smith, Christopher Lockhart, Aaron Lockhart, Abigal Lockhart and Jackson Lockhart; and four great grandchildren, Henry Lockhart, Ryker Lockhart, William Ballard and Lyla Lockhart.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Rodney Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Randolph Memorial Park Cemetery in Asheboro. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.