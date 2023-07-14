HPTNWS- 7-15-23 GARRISON, GARY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Gary Donald Garrison, the man called “Bud”, the best brother, uncle, cousin or friend anyone could have, passed away on July 7, 2023, at High Point Hospital.

Bud was born on June 19, 1956, in Atlanta, GA, 67 years ago. He loved fishing, NASCAR, drag racing, Pink Floyd, Tom Petty and Florida State football, but he especially loved his family! The love of his life, Deb Gibbs, resides in Wilmington, NC. His support and constant companion was his dog, Peanut. He was truly protective of Bud. They loved each other. Bud will be missed by all that loved him and he was easy to love.