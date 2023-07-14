HIGH POINT — Gary Donald Garrison, the man called “Bud”, the best brother, uncle, cousin or friend anyone could have, passed away on July 7, 2023, at High Point Hospital.
Bud was born on June 19, 1956, in Atlanta, GA, 67 years ago. He loved fishing, NASCAR, drag racing, Pink Floyd, Tom Petty and Florida State football, but he especially loved his family! The love of his life, Deb Gibbs, resides in Wilmington, NC. His support and constant companion was his dog, Peanut. He was truly protective of Bud. They loved each other. Bud will be missed by all that loved him and he was easy to love.
Surviving are his sisters, Christine Griffith (Olen) of High Point, NC, Leessa Black (Dickie) of High Point, NC, Denise Benefield (David) of Alachua, FL and Laura Bennett (Don) of Thomasville, NC; and a brother, Tony Garrison of Yulee, FL. He especially loved his nieces, Ashton Trexler (Jonathan) and Anna Elise Arnold; great niece, Aria Coal Trexler; his nephews, Jonathan Garrison, Darnaye Black, Koty Arnold, Rob Griffith and many cousins.
Preceding Bud in death are his parents, mother, Shirley Garrison and father, Gary Garrison Sr.
Honorable mention are Bud’s friends, who were always there for him; Terry Johnson, Todd Freeman, Robert Blackwelder and Donald Clodfelter and all his fishing buddies in Florida.
Bud would hope that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.
His niece, Ashton wrote: “Uncle Bud, if anyone could have made us hopeful that you would pull through, it would be you.” You were so strong throughout your very hard life in so many trials.
I am thankful you are no longer suffering and I hope you are fishing in the sky. You will truly be missed Uncle Bud and you leave a hole in our hearts that can't be filled. This isn't goodbye so just like you would say "We'll see ya". Fly high and fish hard and always have a tight line in Heaven. See you SLICK! I Love You Uncle Bud! Ashton
No services are planned at this time.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
