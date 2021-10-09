HIGH POINT — Gary Dolan Luther, 74, resident of High Point, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
He had a variety of jobs throughout his life but was best known as a handyman who was always looking for ways to serve and encourage others, such as meeting a neighbor’s need, preparing coffee for his Community Bible Church family, and assisting first responders of North Topsail, as well as, the sea turtles off the coast.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Ella Luther, and his grandson, Samuel Parker.
He is survived by his former wife, Brenda Walker Luther, and their three children Kim Parker and husband Clyde, Gary Luther II and wife Angie, and Greg Luther and wife Cheryl; four grandchildren, Justin Underwood and wife Megan, Jeremey Underwood and wife Ashley, Sydney Parker, and Shelby Parker; two great-grandchildren, Harrison Underwood and Kamden Grant.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. prior to the 2 p.m. Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 13, in the Chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service-High Point, 1015 Eastchester Drive. A brief graveside service will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made on Gary’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
