THOMASVILLE — Gary Leo Doby, 73, of Thomasville, entered his heavenly home on Jan. 6, 2022, at Thomasville Medical Center.
Gary was born Jan. 19, 1948, to the late John and Dot Doby, in Davidson County. He served his country in the United States Army overseas. Gary was a faithful worker for the
Lord, visiting many nursing homes and praying with others in the local area. Even during his battle with cancer, he was faithful to his calling. He was also a member of Amazing
Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Thomasville. His kindness to his fellow man and faithfulness to God will never be forgotten.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by three siblings, Dean, Myra and
Luke Doby. Surviving are his son, Brian Doby and wife Deana, of Oxford; two grandsons, Cameron and Carsten Doby; step-mother, Carol Doby, of Thomasville; and a brother, Mike Doby and wife Dawn, of Lexington.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home chapel in Thomasville, with Pastor Hillis Burton and Pastor Tim Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the cancer organization of your choice. Online condolences may be given at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
